Aledo Main Street came up with the Corona Cruise. People venture out in their cars to cruise what was known to most of us as the loop. The cruise was from 5-7pm last Wednesday and many came out to take part in this event. People were also found walking and riding their bikes practicing social distancing. People were encouraged before going home to order curbside/takeout from one of the local restaurants. The cruise was enjoyed by so many that another one will be held Wednesday, April 8th from 5-7 pm. Everyone who orders from a local restaurant in Aledo will be put into a drawing for some

Main Street Moola.