The Youth Education Committee of the Illinois Farm Bureau and its affiliates awarded nine Illinois 4-H members with its Leadership, Citizenship, and Professionalism Award this year. In addition to the award, the winners participate in an elite leadership training, known as the Premier 20 Conference.

The winners included Meghan Anderson, Wayne County; Anne Becker, Morgan County; Sheridan Hank, Mercer County; Erin Kistner, Montgomery County; Madelyn Maxwell, Hamilton County; Reagan Parks, McLean County; Zackary Paul, Wayne County; Noah Vancina, Will County; and Nalia Warmack, Grundy County.

Local 4-H'er, Sheridan Hank, is the daughter of Jeff and Trisha Hank of Aledo. Sheridan is a member of the Kimel 4-H Club. Sheridan has accumulated 690 hours of community service during her high school career. She has served as President of both her 4-H Club and FFA Chapter, is an Illinois 4-H Junior Leader, and Captain of her Volleyball Team. A primary high school achievement was starting her own herd of Angus cows. She will be a member of the Livestock Judging Team while attending Lake Land College, then transfer to Iowa State University studying ag business with an emphasis in ag taxation before attending law school. She hopes to open a law office in Mercer County focusing on rural agriculture.



