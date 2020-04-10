Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding the public that many online services are available at www.cyberdriveillinois.com while Driver Services facilities are now closed to the public through April 30 following Governor Pritzker’s extension of the “Stay at Home” order.



“Online services, such as renewing your vehicle registration sticker, allow customers to conduct transactions with my office from the comfort of their home,” said White. “Furthermore, people who conduct these online transactions now will be helping to alleviate the rush of face-to-face transactions that will occur at facilities once they reopen.”



Some of these online services include:

· renewing a vehicle registration;

· applying for a vehicle title and registration;

· obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card;

· obtaining a driving record abstract;

· renewing a standard driver’s license with the Safe Driver Renewal program.



Since mid-March, online vehicle registration renewals have increased by 64 percent compared to last year. In addition, more than 49,000 vehicle titles and 154,000 driver’s licenses have been mailed since Secretary of State offices and Driver Services facilities closed March 17.



White reiterated that expiration dates for driver’s licenses, identification cards, vehicle registrations, and other transactions and document filings will be extended at least 30 days after Driver Services facilities reopen.



Expert advice, news and events involving the COVID-19 virus will continue to influence the reopening date of offices and Driver Services facilities.



“My commitment is to do everything we can to help protect the health and safety of our residents, while still providing services to the people of Illinois,” said White. “This will, and must, continue to be the guiding princi



