LEWISTOWN-The Illinois 4-H Foundation recently announced recipients of several college scholarships. A formal presentation was planned for March, but was canceled due to COVID-19.

The Illinois 4-H Foundation presents the Legacy of Leadership Scholarship to 4-H members who demonstrate and maintain a high standard of 4-H excellence and mastery during their membership tenure. Fifteen young people were selected for these $1,000 scholarships. Those from central Illinois include Anne Becker, Morgan County; Erin Curley, McDonough County; Austin Dufelmeier, Morgan County; Emma Eathington, Fulton County; Rachel Fishburn, Sangamon County; Abigail Steffens, Logan County; and Katie White, Morgan County.

Fulton County 4-H member Emma Eathington of the Fairview Huskies 4-H Club is one of the worthy recipients. Emma is the daughter of Kevin and Patricia Eathington of rural Avon, and is in her 10th year of 4-H. Her projects have included Beef and Sheep. Emma believes her experiences exhibiting 4-H beef cattle have provided her countless leadership skills and ignited a passion for livestock and helping others. She values the friendships 4-H livestock projects have provided her.

Emma says, “4-H is a way to learn, grow, and create friends. 4-H was the foundation of my passion for agriculture and the beginning of my career in the livestock industry.”

This fall Emma will study animal science and leadership at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, with the goal to work in animal nutrition research and become a 4-H club leader.

For more information about University of Illinois Extension's 4-H Program, call 547-3711 or email jblout@illinois.edu.