IPAVA-Nelson E. Madtson, Sr., 93, Ipava, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2020, at his home.

He was born Oct. 10, 1926 in Ipava to Nels Edward and Marguerite (Ashcraft) Madtson.

He married Charlita Joe Williams June 10, 1950 in Havana. She proceeded him in death April 24, 2008.

Survivors include his son Nelson Edward (Linda) Madtson, Jr., Canton; daughters Mary Jo Havens, Ipava and Catherine Havens, Marietta.

He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded by his grandson, Dennis Jordan Madtson, son-in-law, Bob Havens and sister Margaret Parkinson.

Nelson retired from Caterpillar as a machinist. He was also a gunsmith for Madtson & Son Gunsmiths, where he worked with his dad and later his son.

He served in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1945 to 1946.

Nelson was a member of the Ipava American Legion, UAW labors union and the NRA.

He loved to fish, hunt and tinker with anything he could find. He enjoyed riding Harley motorcycles and after he was unable to ride anymore, he enjoyed riding his ‘Harley Jr.’ golf card.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ipava Rescue Squad.

Services are being provided by Shawgo Memorial Home, Astoria.

