Lyle B. Webb, 96, of Bushnell, Ill. passed away at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday April 12, 2020. For the past 18 months, Lyle had been battling a rare and aggressive skin cancer, Merkel Cell Carcinoma.

He was born February 21, 1924 in Sciota, Ill. to James L. and Myrta (Miller) Webb. On May 2, 1948, Lyle married Virginia Aloian in Canton, Ill. She preceded him in death on March 1, 1972. Lyle married Geraldine (Thurman) Emory in February of 1973. She passed away on July 10, 1992. Following her death, Lyle became reacquainted with a former classmate, Anna Mary Hood. They were close companions until her death on February 19, 2009.

Lyle was also preceded in death by his parents, four siblings, Keith Webb, James L. Webb, Elizabeth M. “Betty” Baird and Marjorie J. Paul. Also predeceasing Lyle was a grandson, Robert “Rob” Webb.

He is survived by two sons, Gary Webb of Sacramento, CA and Terry (Linda) Webb of Bushnell, Ill. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Melissa Webb of Bushnell, Ill.; Nathan (Lisa) Webb of Bushnell, Ill.; Katie (Alex) Ruebush of Colchester, Ill.; five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Lyle was a hard-working farmer through-out his life; as he grew up, he began farming with his father, using horses in the fields; before his retirement, Lyle was driving a tractor using GPS Auto-Steer! During high school, his years in the Army and as a young man in Bushnell, Lyle was known to be an outstanding left-handed hitter on baseball teams. Over the years, Lyle enjoyed gathering with family and friends to play cards, especially pitch and he liked pitching horseshoes.

Along with farming, in the 1960s Lyle had a thriving business from his shop at home, where he employed several others, teaching them to weld and manufacture farrowing crates.

Lyle worked alongside his son Terry and grandson Nathan in the farming operation until the age of 92. Up until his last days, he was still inquiring about the weather, market prices and current fieldwork. He lived his last eight months in the home he helped to build for son Terry; until that time he lived independently in the same home where he started married life with Virginia in 1948.

There will be a private burial in the Bushnell Cemetery. Those wising to make memorial contributions in Lyle’s name may do so to the Bushnell Fire Department or to the McDonough District Hospital Hospice Program. Memorials can be sent to Martin-Hollis Funeral Home at 771 N. Crafford Street Bushnell, IL 61422. Please sign the guestbook and leave condolences at www.martinhollisfh.com