It’s not this weekend, so you’ll have to wait, but the Living Lands and Waters annual tree giveaway in Neponset is gearing up to disburse 300 oak trees on Saturday, April 25, which is Earth Day.

The first 150 trees go to Neponset school students and the remainder are given away on a first come, first served basis.

It won’t be like the typical event, said organizer, LLW supporter and former Neponset resident Martin Golby, who has helped bring in more than 1,000 trees from the East Moline-based organization since 2011.

“I’ll be in the vicinity to answer any questions, but will not personally hand out trees,” he said, noting large-gathering restrictions in Illinois due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But it doesn’t mean you can come by and grab a tree.

“Those interested may take what they like until they are gone,” he said.

The students and school staff won’t get their trees in the same manner as usual, either, Golby said.

Since school isn’t in session this year, those trees are being distributed privately through the school’s principal, Dena Hodge-Bates.

“The Living Lands and Waters organization’s hope is that the Neponset students and staff will help the trees to find good homes, despite students not being in school at this time,” he said.

The organization was started in 2007 with a mission of restoring native hardwoods to Illinois. Volunteers of all ages plant acorns, weed rows of tree farm seedlings, wrap trees and plant trees for future generations.

According to the LL&W website, its goals are “To aid in the protection, preservation and restoration of the natural environment of the nations’ major rivers and their watersheds; to expand awareness of environmental issues and responsibility encompassing the river; and to create a desire and an opportunity for stewardship and responsibility for a cleaner river environment.”

Golby said the trees are on average between one and two feet tall. Varieties available this year include red oaks and swamp oaks. While Bur oaks are native to the Neponset area, he said, they won’t be available this year because of flood damage.

The trees are given away by the LLW through a website lottery system.

They are usually wrapped individually by school students in the Quad Cities area, but due to the school cancellations, Golby and has wife, Sue, did the wrapping this year.

Since the trees are high demand varieties, they are distributed through their website lottery. According to Golby, the trees are wanted, not only by school groups and civic organizations, but also individuals who want to plant trees on private property.

“The trees are always very popular in Neponset,” he said. “Throughout the year, people will ask me if Neponset will be getting more trees. Occasionally, someone in Neponset will tell me how much their tree has grown.”

He says he enjoys driving by a residence and being able to spot one of the organization’s newly planted trees.

The public tree giveaway is from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, April 25, at the Neponset Post Office and Community Bank. For information, call Golby at 309-945-7750.

For more information on the LL&W organization go to livinglandsandwaters.org