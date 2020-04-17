Updated information from the Illinois Department of Corrections shows that three staff members at the Kewanee Life Skills Re-Entry Center have now tested positive for COVID-19.

As of last week, two staff members had tested positive. None of the inmates have tested positive.

Updated numbers from the Henry/Stark County Health Departments Wednesday show that 26 residents in all had tested positive, 25 of them from Henry County. In Bureau County, 7 have tested positive.

Colona is the only Henry County city with more than five cases reported, the threshold for the Illinois Department of Public Health reporting system to publicly report a specific city’s totals. Last week, Colona had six reported cases. This week the number is 9, with no other Henry County zip codes listed.

Meanwhile, a laboratory in Pekin became the first central Illinois company to begin testing for COVID-19.

Reditus Laboratories began coronavirus testing this week, processing about 200 samples Monday and just more than 1,000 on Tuesday.

Aaron Rossi, CEO of Reditus Laboratories, expects testing to ramp up quickly and said Reditus may generate up to 2,000 test results a day by the end of the week. A benefit to having a COVID-19 testing facility in central Illinois, he added, is that patients will have a faster turnaround time on their results.

Reditus offers a number of anatomical and clinical pathology services to partner physicians, from bone and soft tissue biopsy to Polymerase Chain Reaction assays, Rossi added. PCR is a method used widely in molecular biology to quickly generate millions to billions of copies of a specific DNA sample, which allows scientists to take a very small sample of DNA and amplify it to a large enough amount to study in depth.