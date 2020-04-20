EDGINGTON — The Rockridge School Board has held two remote board meeting in the past month due to the COVID-19 pandemic announcement. The most recent meeting was April 14 with an emergency meeting called on Thursday, March 26.



On Tuesday, the board approved two teacher resignations — Kathy Creger, health instructor and Adam Lloyd, industrial arts instructor, both effective at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.



Meanwhile students who had been out on a spring vacation have been continuing their education with e-learning instruction, which began March 31 using a Google Meets platform.



Superintendent Perry Miller said there were 30 families that currently were without internet access, but the district has purchased 35 hot spots in the area where families can access internet connection. The district is also providing any needed devices for students to use for E-learning. “We will provide hard copies for any students who need them,” Miller said.



On Tuesday the board also approved a contract for summer water testing with Summit Environmental, Galesburg, to provide testing water quality at Illinois City and Taylor Ridge elementary schools.



The board also agreed to hire Kirsten Kapraun as an agriculture/industrial arts teacher for 2020-2021 school year.



During Thursday’s board meeting a number of summer work projects were approved including:



• General trades construction to Centennial Contractors, Moline, for $297,027 to complete all interior demo work and classroom ceiling replacement, flooring, doors, drywall and painting;



• Electrical work to Lighting Maintenance Inc., Eldridge, Iowa, for $76,956 to install conduits for LED lighting at the high school and putting in four-inch conduits for future use at the high school track. There will also be electrical work in Andalusia Elementary’s restrooms.



• Mechanical work to J.L. Brady, Moline, for $255,500 to replace to unit ventilators in five classrooms in the Freshman hallway and replacing and installing restroom piping at Andalusia Elementary.