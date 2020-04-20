MONMOUTH — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Warren County has more than tripled in the past few days, with 15 confirmed cases as of Monday.

Monday's total of 15 confirmed cases in the county is up from four cases on Saturday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The increase follows an announcement Friday that three employees of Monmouth's pork-processing plant had tested positive for the virus.

No information about new cases has been announced linking them to Smithfield as of Monday afternoon.

Of the three Smithfield employees who have tested positive for the virus, two are residents of Rock Island County and one is a resident of Warren County.

A statement on Smithfield's website states the company will not confirm cases in its facilities. Information about the cases at the Monmouth plant was released by the Warren County Health department.

A spokesperson from Smithfield’s corporate office confirmed Friday afternoon that the plant is operational and the company is taking measures to minimize employees’ risk of contracting the virus.

Several Smithfield plants in other states have closed due to coronavirus outbreaks and supply chain issues, raising concerns about a shortage of pork products.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Warren County's 15 cases as of Monday included 14 individuals living in the city of Monmouth or areas outside the city limits within the 61462 zip code.

The Warren County Health Department announced 10 new cases Sunday.

Those cases include one female between the age of 20 and 40, one female between the age of 40 and 60, two females between the age of 60 and 80, three males between the age of 20 and 40, two males between the age of 40 and 60, and one male between the age of 60 and 80.

Previously confirmed cases in Warren County include a male and female between the age of 20 and 40, and a male and a female between the age of 40 and 60.

The 15th case is a female between age 20 and 40.

The health department is working to identify, investigate, and monitor close contacts of all confirmed cases in Warren County.

IDPH updates cases by county daily around the time of Governor Pritzker's press conference at 2:30 p.m.

