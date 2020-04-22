HOOPPOLE - Cynthia M. “Cindy” Jones, 61, of Hooppole, IL died on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Kewanee Care Center, Kewanee, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded and a graveside service will be held at a later date at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Sublette, IL. Memorials may be made to Hooppole Fire Department C/O Sheldon Miller 318 Main St. Hooppole, IL 61258. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Annawan, IL is assisting the family with arrangements.

Cindy (Bulfer) Jones was born on February 3, 1959 in Mendota, IL the daughter of Leo and Cecelia (Salz) Bulfer. She married Dennis “Pedro” Jones on February 26, 1986 in Princeton, IL. He died on June 24, 2018. Cindy had served as the Village Clerk in Hooppole, IL for 12 years. She had also spent summers at O’Connell’s Jellystone Park, Amboy, IL where Cindy had worked as a store clerk and as R.V sales manager.

Survivors include sisters, Patricia Stenzel, Norma (Albert) Borell, Helen (Harold) Pettit, and Elizabeth (David) Dillon; a brother, Robert (Pauline) Bulfer; step-children, Julie (Todd) Dunn, and Samantha Jones; 5 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

