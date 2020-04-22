KEWANEE - Milton W. “Nick” Nicholas, 86, of Kewanee, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Toulon Health and Rehabilitation. Milton was born May 29, 1933 in Sterling, IL, the son of Milton, Sr. and Alice (Amsbaugh) Nicholas. He graduated from Rock Falls High School. Milton married Joan Groezinger on June 15, 1958.

Milton is survived by his wife Joan and their three children, Garth Nicholas, Vikki Nicholas, Jedidiah (Shawna) Nicholas; grandson, Jacob; and sister, Rita Olson. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Don Olson.

Born with Cerebral Palsy, Milton overcame his disability with a sharp mind and curiosity for all things mechanical. As a young man he was introduced to radio through a part-time job at WSDR in Sterling, IL, which led to a career as self-taught electronics engineer at WCOJ in Coatesville, PA. Then at WKEI in Kewanee where he built the FM station, WJRE, and remained for 30 years, retiring in 1995. Milton was a member of Faith Baptist Church, Toulon, where he was a deacon and treasurer. He enjoyed ham radio (call-sign W9JEO) and especially spending time with his family.

There will be no visitation. A private burial will be in Wethersfield Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Condolences for the family may be left at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.