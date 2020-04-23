The computer system Kewanee’s city employees use is old and out of date.

In fact, the computers are so old that they can’t be updated and should be replaced.

That was the report made by Kevin Newton, the city’s buildings and grounds director, at a City Council budget planning meeting Monday.

Newton reported on the city’s information technology system, which he said is a “heavily neglected area.”

The computers use the Windows 7 operating system, and Newton said they’re so obsolete that they can’t be upgraded to the latest version of Windows. That means they can’t run the latest software.

“The city is in extremely bad shape when it comes to IT,” Newton said.

He said he has consulted with three reputable vendors, and they all agree that it wouldn’t make sense for the city to buy a new computer system.

Instead, Newton suggested that the city lease computers, software, a file server and other computer gear.

A new system would enable city employees to back up data remotely, Newtown said, which the current system doesn’t allow. It would also include a firewall that would prevent hackers from installing “ransomware” on the system.

Newtown said the firewall the city now has is “below adequate.”

“We’re in a dangerous spot, to be honest with you,” he told the council.

He estimated that a lease would mean an annual cost of $45,000 to $50,000 to the city. But it would include regular equipment and software upgrades when needed, and technical assistance from the vendor during business hours.

Councilman Mike Komnick said that while the annual cost of a new system would be a burden on the city budget, one ransomware attack could cost the city many times the annual cost of a lease agreement.

“You’re definitely on the right path as far as leasing the machines, as opposed to purchasing them,” Komnick added. “It’s not only an expense, it’s an insurance policy as well.”

Council members expressed concern about adding an annual cost that large to the city budget, and Councilman Mike Yaklich asked if a lower-cost alternative might be available.

Newton replied that he doesn’t want to “put a Band-Aid on this particular problem.”

City Manager Gary Bradley said the city incurs expenses every year for upgrades and maintenance of its computer system. And Newton pointed out that in 2017 the city paid $30,000 for a new file server — a cost that would have been covered under a lease agreement.

Before voting on whether to include the lease expense in the 2021 city budget, council members wanted more details on how the cost of the lease would compare with the amount the city spends to maintain its current system. Newton and Bradley agreed to provide that information for the council before their next budget session.