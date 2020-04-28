KEWANEE – Margaret Matuszyk, 87, of Kewanee, died at 12:57 a.m., Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Courtyard Estates of Kewanee.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint John Paul II Parish in Kewanee. Celebrant will be Fr. Johndamaseni Zilimu. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Visitation School or to the Henry County Senior Citizens Center. Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee is in charge of arrangements.

She was born May 20, 1932 in Kewanee, the daughter of Ignatius “Nels” and Eleanor (Wagemann) Seyller. She married Joseph Matuszyk on August 29, 1953 at Visitation Catholic Church in Kewanee and he preceded her in death on August 5, 2005. Survivors include a son, Paul (Angie Zarvell) Matuszyk of Kewanee, three daughters; Jane (Kevin) Gerard, Joan Leathers (Jeff King) and Marianne (Jeff) Culver, all of Kewanee, ten grandchildren; Kirsten Richardson of Phoenix, AZ, Julia King of Peoria, Morgan Leathers, Carter, Logan and Brady Zarvell and Samantha, Jacob and Joseph Culver, all of Kewanee and Leslie (Chris) Grimm of Florence, AZ, two great grandchildren, Olivia and Max Grimm of Florence, AZ, three sisters-in-law; Delores “Dee” (Osborn) Seyller and Marie (Mallery) Matuszyk, both of Kewanee and Sister Ann Margaret Matuszyk of Hamburg, NY and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Charlotte Kursock and two brothers, Gerald Seyller and Milton Seyller.

Margaret graduated from Visitation Catholic School in 1946 and from Kewanee High School in 1950. She had worked for Guzzardo’s News Agency, Carson Pirie Scott, Guzzardo’s Store and Union Federal Savings and Loan, from which she retired.

She was a member of Saint John Paul II Parish in Kewanee. She was previously a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and its Altar and Rosary and had served on various committees there. She liked to discuss Kewanee history and would often share stories. She enjoyed reading and watching TV and her favorite show was American Pickers. She also enjoyed gardening, genealogy and spending time with her family. This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.