KEWANEE – Carol A. Nyert, 86, of Kewanee, died at 10:11 p.m., Monday, April 27, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Blue Grass, IA.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint John Paul II Parish in Kewanee. Celebrant will be Fr. Johndamaseni Zilimu. A public visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m., Thursday, April 30 at Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19 only 10 people or less will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice and may be sent to Rux Funeral Home, 507 S. Chestnut St., Kewanee, IL 61443.

She was born August 13, 1933 in Stark County, IL, the daughter of Glenn L. and Grace (Baade) Anderson. She graduated from Kewanee High School with the class of “51” and on January 12, 1952 in Brookfield, MO she married her sweetheart, Donald A. Nyert. To this union was born Anita (Keith) Davis of Phoenix, AZ, Anthony (Connie) Nyert of Kewanee, and Diana (Kerry) Ritz of Bluegrass, IA and twin sons, Matthew and Michael both deceased. She is also survived by grandchildren, Donnie Davis, Jeremy Helsander, Melissa Ferrel, Heather Nyert, and Andrea Nyert Hofer and great grandchildren, Aubrey and William Davis and Michael McCoy and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Also surviving are her sisters, Mary (Eugene) Yarger of Kewanee and Ruth Chrismore of Missouri, sister-in-law, Martha Nyert of Missouri, her brother, Loren (Sally) Wood of Altona, her special friend, Karie Jo “little girl” and very special neighbors, Connie and Robert Weir. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, twin sons, her brother, Russ Wood, brothers-in-law, Philip and Edward Nyert, Robert Huffman and Terry Chrismore and her sister-in-law, Louise Nyert.

Carol was a former member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church where she helped on funeral luncheons, was a money counter and was active in Altar and Rosary. She currently was a member of Saint John Paul II Parish and was active as a money counter, in eucharistic ministry and Altar and Rosary.