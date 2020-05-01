I received a nice little surprise earlier in the week. I had headed into the timber just to check out any new arrivals of birds to our area. Looking into the morning sun I see a dark object fly through the tops of the trees. My immediate thought was that I was seeing one of the young Great-Horned Owls that I have been telling you about. It was indeed an owl but as I watched it fly through the heavy timber, I could tell by the agility of the flight pattern that this particular owl was an adult.

I quickly turned my attention to the direction that the owl had flown from. I’m not sure what I was thinking at the time or what I might see. So, I thoroughly scanned the entire area over and then I spotted them. It was the two young Great-Horned owls perched side by side. They were in a tree at the edge of the woods. How I found them I do not know but there they were.

The morning sun was shinning brightly on them. They looked as happy and healthy as ever. Never did I imagine that I would ever see them again and here they were. I could only find a few openings that were not hindered by tree limbs or budding leaves. I took a handful of photos and bid them farewell once again.

A few days later I am looking out in the backyard at my feeders. Rain is coming down, but the feeders were highly active. The first thing that catches my eye is a Red-Headed Woodpecker. Then I see a Rose-Breasted Grosbeak. It is a brilliantly colored male. Then two more males join the first. There are six Bluejays as well as Red-Bellied woodpeckers. I also see both Downy and Hairy woodpeckers, then a Flicker, and a handful of Cardinals.

The next day I begin to work on my backyard photo studio. I repair feeders and add a few new ones (I say new, but I like to make my feeders from old scrapes of wood, tree limbs etc.). I then get out the photo blind and set it up near the house.

The next morning, after a quick trip to the woods just in case I might see the owls again, I head to the back yard for my photo session. I crawl in the blind and get the camera on the tripod. I did have one goal and that was to get a close-up of the Grosbeaks. I’ll take whatever I can get but wanted to get the Grosbeaks really bad.

I have to crawl in the blind and it’s a tight fit so once I get in, I’m ready for a long sit. I’ll have to give things time to calm down from all the commotion of entering the blind but once all is settled the birds will come.

I’m all in and ready to go when I realize I forgot a very important proponent of long outings like this. Coffee. I forgot the coffee. I don’t want to leave now. I’ll have to go without.

A chickadee shows first. It flies in, takes a sunflower seed and leaves. A few minutes later it returns and does the same thing. The Chickadee’s fourth trip is interrupted by a Bluejay. Nobody messes with a Bluejay. The Chickadee patiently waits on a strategically placed branch above the platform feeder. Once the Bluejay swallows its fill, the Chickadee quickly steals a seed and leaves.

I’m an hour and a half in now and still no Grosbeaks. Luckily, I have taken close-ups of the Bluejays, Cardinals, and a Red-Bellied Woodpecker.

I can hear Eastern Towhees in the woods but that is where they will stay. The Grosbeaks are nowhere to be seen right now. I can see now that the squirrels are coming. It’s all about to break loose.

I have to shoo the squirrels away from my feeder now every few minutes. I have two other feeders full of sunflower seeds that the squirrels can have right now. I dumped some corn for them as well. But for some reason they want the feeder that I am stationed at.

Now, its not like I have to contend with one squirrel or five for that matter. How about 15! Yes, its squirrel utopia in my backyard. I even have to put up with Sandy, the squirrel that my wife and son feed on the back porch every day.

Over three hours in now and the Grosbeaks have yet to show. Where have they gone? All the other birds have no clue that I am in the blind but are these Grosbeaks smarter than the rest? Will they wait until I leave and then hit the feeders?

Into the fourth hour and still waiting. Lack of coffee is playing on my mind. My routine the last hour; snap a few pictures, fend off the squirrels, and repeat. Sandy is determined to get in the feeder.

I have barely moved my legs in four hours. The wind has picked up and is now rattling my blind. I can fight with the squirrels no longer. Sandy can pull her troops together; the feeders are theirs.