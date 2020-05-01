By Hannah Donsbach

It’s been a while since I’ve written anything when it comes to my recent book idea. You would think with the quarantine I would find the time to write more, but unfortunately, between work and taking care of a kiddo, I haven’t been able to make that happen!

Darn responsibilities! Ha!

One thing I did manage to do recently, however, was enter a contest called ‘Big Write’. The contest was put on by the Galesburg Public Library. I entered the contest last year, writing months in advance, but sadly didn’t place.

This year, I entered in March, typing away furiously in my cramped office on the day of the deadline. I wrote quickly as I had the idea brewing away in my mind since I had heard about the contest.

After I e-mailed my short story, the entire thing slipped my mind. With COVID-19 going on, I wasn’t entirely sure the contest would still be on. So, I was quite surprised and happy to receive a voicemail recently from the library. In that voicemail they said I received second place! I am still extremely excited about the win and I’m quite shocked.

I’ve decided to share my short story here. I hope you all enjoy it.

Enjoy and thanks for reading!

E. Sawyer

“Keeping the memories Alive”

“Ma, come on, you knew I was coming today.”

Sheila peeks around the corner of the hallway in the home she grew up in and says, “Ma! Are you there? I said, you knew I was coming today!”

Her mother steps out of her bedroom and glares. “I know, I know. You knew I said I wasn’t going to leave!”

Sheila places her hands on her hips, frustrated by her mother’s tone. “Ma, come on. Adam is coming to help. You remember your grandson, don’t you?”

Brenda steps forward slowly, her gnarled hand gripping her cane. “Of course, I remember my grandson, Sheila. How could I forget him?”

Sheila, how could you think to say that to her? She might mix up some of her days, but she will always remember Adam. And you, of course. Well, hopefully, Sheila thinks quietly.

“Of course, Ma. Of course, you remember Adam. He is so excited to see you, and I’m excited to see you, too. You know that. Did you start to pack?”

Brenda shakes her head. “Nope. I’ve done told you I’m not leaving.”

Sheila speaks slowly to her aging mother. “We don’t have a choice, Mom. The bank…” she hesitates, wondering if she should continue. She decides she must, then says, “The bank is taking the house, Ma. After Daddy’s medical bills, we can’t keep the house.”

Brenda slams her cane against the hardwood floor. “How can they take it? Michael built this house on his own! It’s our house, not some bank’s property. They can’t make me leave!”

Before Sheila can respond, she hears the front door open. “Grandma, Mom? Are you guys in there?”

Adam. Thank goodness for Adam.

He rounds the corner and smiles at his mother and grandmother, senses the tension building in the small hallway.

“Adam, my lovely boy,” Brenda says sweetly. She walks over to him, hobbling, and grabs him for a hug. He wraps his grandmother in his large arms, smelling her perfume as she hugs him tightly. “I don’t want to go,” she whispers in his ear.

“I know, Grandma, I know. How about we sit at the kitchen table? You know, just like old times?” He glances at his mother, hoping he hasn’t said the wrong thing. Sheila nods, tears glistening in her eyes. He can tell his mother hopes that his grandmother remembers all the times they shared at that old table.

Adam leads the way, holding his grandmother, supporting her. Sheila follows. They each take a seat in the worn-out chairs. Adam chooses his favorite spot, his grandfather’s chair. It smells faintly of tobacco smoke, but he doesn’t mind. It reminds him of better times, of times where his grandpa was still alive and his grandma wasn’t losing her memory. His eyes begin to prickle with tears. He stops them, then says to his grandmother, “Mom asked me to help pack some stuff today. She said you two could use some muscle!” He winks at his mother, who appears as if she would rather be anywhere but here right now.

Brenda grunts and says, “No need. I don’t want to go. That bank thinks they can take this house from me? Ha!” she scoffs and waves a hand in the air.

“Don’t you want to come live with me, Ma?” Sheila asks.

Adam nods and says, “Yeah, Grandma, think of how much fun you two will have. What do you say? Let’s pack, grab some lunch, and head on over to Mom’s house.”

Brenda shakes her head vigorously. “Adam, I told you I don’t want to leave.” She practically whispers the sentence.

“Why don’t you want to leave?” Sheila whispers in return.

For a moment, everything is quiet. Both Sheila and Adam are sure that Brenda must not have heard. Then, she says, “I’m already forgetting so much. There’s a fog in front of me most days. This place, this home, this is the last place belonging to me, belonging to Michael. I don’t want to forget Michael.”

“Ma, I won’t let you forget Daddy. I’ll remind him of you every day that you’re with me. You know that, don’t you?”

Brenda shakes her head, her gray curls whipping back and forth as she says, “Sheila, honey, how can I know when I’m forgetting almost everything? I’m scared, Sheila. There are days you walk in here and I can barely recognize you. Sometimes I almost call out to you and ask you who you are. Sometimes I think you’re my sister, Patricia. Most days, I still know you, my Sheila girl, but it’s the days I look at you and can’t place you that scares me the most. Can you possibly understand how scary that is?”

Brenda looks down at the table and it’s clear to Adam that his grandmother is truly afraid.

Sheila grabs for her mother’s worn hands, the hands that once made Halloween costumes, the hands that once cooked a Thanksgiving dinner for twelve, the hands that held hers on the first day of Kindergarten. “Momma, I love you. I will do everything I can to help you remember Daddy, to remember me, to remember Adam.”

“You haven’t called me ‘Momma’ in years,” Brenda says, smiling.

Sheila smiles back and says, “See, you remember that. You’re not forgetting everything. We just have to take things day by day. That’s all.”

Adam clears his throat and says, “Grandma, why don’t we take pictures of the house before we go? Just because you can’t live here anymore doesn’t mean you can’t take the memories with you. Every time you look at a photo, perhaps you’ll remember all the good times, the times with your family, the times with Grandpa. Would you like that?”

Brenda looks up, wipes her eyes, and says, “Are you sure I won’t forget about Michael? Are you sure I won’t forget about the life we built together, the home we built together?”

At once, Adam and Sheila grab for Brenda’s hands once more and say together, “We won’t let you.”

It’s been three months since Adam and Sheila helped Brenda pack up her home. Adam drives by the old place and sees a swing set out front. A little girl, maybe three or four, runs toward it, a dandelion in her hand. He sees what he can only assume is the little girl’s mother standing on the porch. On a whim, he decides to pull in and speak to the new owner.

He puts his old Chevy truck in park and climbs out, feeling as if he could faint. The nerves stay with him as he waves at the little girl, then looks at the young woman on the porch and says, “You don’t know me, but my grandmother used to live here.”

“You must be Adam,” the woman says.

“How did you know?” he asks.

“Come, follow me. Andrea, come on honey, time to go in!”

The little girl obliges and all three enter the house. The woman walks into the kitchen and pulls out a note that Adam realizes is in his grandmother’s handwriting.

“Is your grandmother Brenda?” the woman asks.

Adam nods, unable to speak.

“Well, she left a note for me. She addressed it to the new owner of her home. She said she can’t remember much most days but she wants to remember this house. She wrote about you, her daughter, and her late husband. All she asked for in return was to receive an occasional letter. I write to her every week.”

Adam clears his throat and attempts not to cry. “I didn’t catch your name.”

“I’m Addie and of course, you’ve seen Andrea.” Addie turns away from Adam and opens a kitchen drawer.

“What’s all that, Addie?” Adam asks, looking over her shoulder.

“Why, it’s all the letters we’ve swapped back and forth. Your grandmother says it helps her remember, to not forget the important things.”

She hands the letters over to Adam and he begins to rifle through them. Pages upon pages are filled with details from his grandmother’s life, with his mother’s life and his own childhood. “Amazing,” he says, not realizing he spoke out loud until he sees Addie nod.

“It really is. When your grandmother started writing she forgot a lot. Now, I feel like I’m traveling back in time as I read her letters.”

“I’m so grateful that you’re doing this, Addie, but can I ask why you are? You must be so busy and there’s at least twenty-five pages here.”

Addie shrugs and says, “I suppose I’m just keeping a promise like you and your mother. You’re not letting your grandmother forget and I won’t either.”

Adam stays with Addie and Andrea for a while. He pours over his grandmother’s letters, smiles, and fights the urge to cry. His grandmother’s memory still falters but she still remembers him. She remembers Sheila and more importantly she remembers Michael and the life they built together. Adam once thought it was because of his mother and because of him. After all, they often showed Brenda pictures of her former home and told many stories to her about their family. As he pulled away from the house that once belonged to his family, Adam realized it wasn’t just him or his mother keeping his grandmother’s memories fresh and somehow alive. It was the kindness of a stranger, too, who would describe in detail of every day of her life in his grandmother’s former home, all to keep the memories alive and to prevent his grandmother from forgetting.