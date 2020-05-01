CANTON-Connie Helms, 61, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her residence in Canton following a long battle with cancer.

She was born Aug. 11,1958 in Peoria to William and Norma (Harmon) Wyatt.

Surviving are her children Emily (Josh) Dosier, Canton, Harmon (Kasey) Helms, East Peoria, Chase Helms, Washington, Ryan Helms, Canton, five grandchildren, Mariah Dosier, Maci Dosier, Hannah Helms, Izabella Paranto, Charleigh Helms and one uncle Jim (Barb) Harmon, Peoria.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bruce Helms, her parents, one brother, Bob Wyatt, one sister, Brenda Wyatt and one infant brother and sister.

She graduated from Bradley University with a Bachelor Degree in Early Childhood Education.

She worked for Tazewell County Health Department, TCRC-Early Intervention, Community Action Head Start and retired from HGS. She enjoyed working with children with developmental delays until she was no longer able to do so due to complications from cancer.

She loved Christmas, shopping, cookouts with her family and spending as much time as she could with her grandkids.

She had a huge heart and always tried to help anyone who was in need. Most of all she loved her kids and grandkids more than anything.

Cremation rites have been accorded according to her wishes through Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

