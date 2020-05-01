The Henry and Stark County Health Department on Wednesday announced an uptick in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Henry County to 45.

Stark County continues to report just one case.

On Tuesday, Geneseo was added to the list of zip codes in Illinois reporting five or more positive cases. Kewanee, Colona and Atkinson are also on the list, though not all of them are included on the Illinois Department of Public Health’s zip code website listing.

Local health officials say they expect additional cases and that residents need to assume that they have been exposed to COVID-19 and should continue to practice social distancing restrictions.

For a reference of the most current status of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state visit the IDPH’s COVID-19 webpage at www.dph.illinois.gov