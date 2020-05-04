ALEDO -- The Mercer County School Board met Wednesday, April 22 in a semi virtual setting with four board members present in the board room at the Intermediate School and three present remotely. Discussion centered on the school closure, with a tentative decision to hold a July 26 graduation at the high school at 2 p.m. and a prom at the Tax Slayer Center on Friday July 24. These dates are dependent upon lifting the requirement that forbids large group gatherings.

Superintendent Scott Petrie said the board also discussed providing additional instructional material for students over the summer especially focusing on grades 1 - 3.

“We might be able to help some of our younger students with reading skills and potentially develop some new skills,” he said.

The district has lost almost 60 instruction days the past two years, with weather being the stumbling block last year and COVID-19 shutdown in early March this year, Petrie said.

The board adopted two memorandums of understanding for the teachers union and for non-certified staff at this meeting. “Both are aimed at attracting and retaining staff,” Petrie said.