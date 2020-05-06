KEWANEE – Mickee Ann Salz, 63, of Kewanee, descended into heaven on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at her home.

Cremation will be accorded and a Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Kewanee. Memorials may be directed to the family and can be sent to Rux Funeral Home, 507 S. Chestnut St. Kewanee, IL 61443.

She was born August 29, 1956 in Kewanee, the daughter of Lloyd E. and Norma J. (Loughe) Mercer Sr. She married Keith H. Salz on June 21, 1975 and he preceded her in death on May 25, 2013. Survivors include her mother of Kewanee, her children, Brian (Jacqueline) Salz and Jennifer (Terry) Sopiars, both of Kewanee, six grandchildren; Shaeleigh, Evan, Dylan and Baylie Salz and Haelee and Marek Sopiars, all of Kewanee, an honorary grandson, Dalton Clague, three sisters; Debbie (Kevin) Winter, Jeri Erickson and Penny (John) Erickson, all of Kewanee and three brothers; Ted (Betty) Mercer, Terry (Kerinda) Mercer and Jason (Debbie) Mercer, all of Kewanee. Also surviving are eighteen nieces and nephews, many more great nieces and nephews and aunts, uncles and several cousins. She was also preceded in death by her father, a brother, Lloyd E. “Bud” Mercer Jr. and her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Mickee graduated from Kewanee High School in 1974. She explored different work avenues in her life; nurse’s aide, bus driver, worked for Wal-Mart in Kewanee for 14 years and for Henry County Health Department homemaker services. Mickee loved crafting, scrapbooking and DIY projects. All of their married life, her and her husband loved comping and fishing. In the last few years, she crocheted chemo hats and donated them to Illinois Cancer Care in memory of her late husband. She loved spending time with family, friends and especially her grandchildren. Mickee felt very blessed her entire life with all the beautiful friendships she made along the way. This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.