GALVA – Donald E. “Butch” Lang, 66, of Galva, formerly of Kewanee, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home.

Privates funeral services will be held at Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee. Cremation will be accorded following the services and inurnment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in rural Kewanee. Memorials may be directed to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital and can be sent to Rux Funeral Home, 507 S. Chestnut St., Kewanee, IL 61443.

He was born January 31, 1954 in Kewanee, the son of Donald and Betty (King) Lang. Survivors include his son, Joshua (“Shan”) Lang of Savannah, GA, his daughter, Sarah (Chris) Garcia of Galva and eight grandchildren; Xavier, Sean, Nehemiah, Serenity, Kenzie, Shane, Christopher and Deagan. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Donald J. “Scooter” Lang.

Butch graduated from Kewanee High School in 1973. He was a general laborer for various factories in the Kewanee area and most recently at Great Dane. He was known as a “people person” and loved to talk and visit. Butch enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and shooting and he especially enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and was extremely proud of his son, Josh who recently retired from the U.S. Army following 20 years of service. This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.