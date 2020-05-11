ALEDO — Two months since Aledo closed it's parks they're back open, mostly.

Mayor Chris Hagloch said all aldermen were in favor of reopening Friday, May 8. Officials consulted with City Attorney Mark Walton before making a final decision.

Though parks are open, caution tape will be around playground equipment. However, Hagloch said Governor J.B. Pritzker's orders do include not allowing play on park equipment.

Basketball hoops are fair game, and, "Whatever activities that don't involve climbing the slide or swinging on a swing. You could probably picnic at a picnic table ... you're doing that at your own risk, of course," said Hagloch.

"My concern is is that if we don’t approve them before the next council meeting, then the governor could decide to open the parks back up prior to our next meeting... We're trying to be a little proactive," he said.

Signs are up around parks reminding residents to continue to social distance. The measure will have an official vote the next time the council meets, May 18.

The council closed city parks on March 16.