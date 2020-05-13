Kewanee’s street department is scheduling sewer checks for Wednesday, May 13, and Thursday, May 14. Work will be done to dye-test sewer line connections and camera-check main sewer lines.

Work will take place between Willow and East Fourth streets, including the areas of the 700-800 blocks of McKinley, East Prospect, Pleasant, Nelson, Elmwood, East 2nd, East 3rd, the 300 block of North East Street and 27-29 Edgewood Drive.

Service in these areas will not be affected, though sections of the road and nearby alleys will be closed throughout each day while work is taking place. Work is scheduled both days, weather permitting.

Residents are asked to avoid these areas, if possible, and to take caution if driving near the work zone areas.

Direct any questions to Kewanee City Hall at 852-2611.

The city also announced Tuesday that it had cancelled the June 6 Citywide Cleanup Day. The fall cleanup day is still on for now.