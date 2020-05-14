An agreement with Cambridge Telecommunications that will bring high-speed fiber optic Internet service to Kewanee homes was approved Monday by the City Council.

The unanimous approval of the agreement followed negotiations between city officials and the company to address some concerns the city had.

The main concern was that city crews excavating to repair problems with water or sewer lines could cut into a buried fiber-optic line. Repairing a break could cost as much as $10,000, officials said.

The agreement approved by the council addresses this problem in two ways. First, it specifies that if a break is the result of Cambridge Telecommunications incorrectly telling the city where a line is buried, the company will pay for the repair; if the company information is accurate and the city still breaks the line, the city will pay.

Then, the agreement imposes a 2.5 percent surcharge on customer bills to generate a fund to fix any breaks that are the city’s fault.

“I feel we’ve got all our ducks in a row now,” Councilman Steve Faber said.

Mike McClain, general manager of Cambridge Telecommunications, said Kewanee will be the only city, out of 20 the company serves, to impose a fee on its bills.

Under the agreement, the city also will get free fiber-optic Internet service, which will save nearly $500 a month.

McClain said his company will start offering its service in the downtown area, and will move on to residential neighborhoods after surveying residents to determine where there is the most demand for the service.

Also Monday:

The council awarded the bid of Martin Brothers of Kewanee to demolish a house and clean up property at 620 E. 11th St. Martin Brothers’ bid was the lowest of four the city received.An $8,800 loan from the city’s revolving loan program to Walter’s Jewelers in downtown Kewanee was approved.

The loan will be the first in a program enacted by the council recently to offer small loans from the revolving loan program to local businesses to help them meet expenses during the shutdowns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Gary Moore’s appointments and reappointments to city boards and commissions were approved.

Named to the Zoning Board of Appeals were Jerry Thompson, Richard Clark and David McIntyre; and Plan Commission appointees were Steve Morrison, John Sayers, Matt Mirocha, Clara Hemphill, Matt Costenson, David Edelman and Larry Minella.

The council accepted a bid of $16,100 from BEA Britton Electronics and Automation of Pekin to replace a telemetry system at the city’s two water treatment plants.

The existing system, which “tells us how the system is operating,” is “very old,” City Manager Gary Bradley said.

A vacant lot at 1119 Rose St. was put up for sale. The city had demolished a condemned house on the property three years ago.