PEORIA -- Peoria County and 10 neighboring counties would reopen faster than under the state’s guidelines, according to a plan unveiled Wednesday.

The new plan was announced during an online press conference hosted by Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis, Peoria County Board Chairman Andrew A. Rand and Peoria City/County Health Department Administrator Monica Hendrickson. Rand said, “To further validate the ongoing sacrifices being made by our region, we must begin to move our economy forward using evidenced-based practices in this Heart of Illinois plan as soon as possible.”

Ardis stressed the plan’s health-data foundations: “Our number-one concern is to get our local economy started again and to do it safely.”

Friday, the proposal was sent to Gov. JB Prtizker, who has yet to offer a reply to Ardis or the others. In the past, Pritzker has said he is not considering localized changes to his Restore Illinois blueprint. But Ardis said Wednesday the governor’s blessing is not imperative regarding the Peoria-area plan, which could go into effect in seven to 10 days.

“The plan is to continue to move forward,” Ardis said. “If the governor comes out and say no, our plan is to move forward.”

However, Ardis acknowledged that any locally approved re-openings could nonetheless face state blowback. For instance, he said, hair stylists and bar owners are licensed by the state, which could intervene regarding business than opens faster than Prtizker’s pace.

“We can’t override,” Ardis said.

The key to the new plan is a reduction in geographical scope for the Peoria area.

Pritzker’s Restore Illinois proposal calls for reopening phases based on five regions across Illinois. One is the “North Central Health Region” that not only includes the Tri-County Area, but extends west of the Mississippi and north to Wisconsin -- 27 counties in all.

“The regions are too big to be practical,” Rand said.

Wednesday’s plan -- The Plan for the Heart of Illinois Sub-Region -- involves just 11 counties: Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford, Fulton, Marshall, Stark, McLean, Livingston, Bureau, Putnam, and LaSalle.

“This sub-region was selected based upon commuting data for the communities and historic medical response and hospital coordination,” the plan states.

The sub-region touts a health-care capacity that not only would allow a faster reopening, but could respond swiftly to any COVID-19 flareups, according to the plan. In fact, Hendrickson said Wednesday that the Illinois Department of Public Health reviewed the plan’s metrics.

“They found it to be a very strong plan,” she said.

So did multiple mayors who joined the virtual press conference. By and large, they echoed Washington Mayor Gary Manier, who said, “I think it’ truly time to do something for these small business that are down on their knees.”

The plan calls for three stages for reopening, with the entire sub-region aiming at moving forward together. “However, if an identifiable location within the sub-region is not following approved guidance and/or showing health system stress indicators, that area may be excluded from moving to the next stage,” the plan states.

But the plan is hopeful of an aggressive reopening: “We have an extraordinary ability to respond to health emergencies in our sub-region. We believe that ability uniquely enables the sub-region to move forward in a more aggressive manner, beginning with a 50 percent opening rather than the 25 percent common in many plans.”

The new plan would push the sub-region from what is currently the governor’s phase 2 into phase 3 almost immediately -- a scenario not seen by the governor until the end of May, at best. Phase 3, for example, allows for offices, salons and barber shops to open, with capacity limits and other safety precautions. Face coverings would still be required. Any gatherings of 10 or fewer would be allowed. The governor’s phase 4 would start at the end of May.

These are the stages of the sub-region plan, the timetables of which are depending on COVID-19 metrics:

‒ Stage 1: Overlaps with phase 2 & 3 of the Restore Illinois Plan. Most businesses and organizations will open at 50 percent of allowed occupancy. All health guidelines on non-pharmaceutical intervention will be followed. At-risk individuals will continue to stay at home.

‒ Stage 2: Activated upon data that indicates readiness for 3 consecutive weeks. Overlaps with phase 2, 3 and 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan. Most businesses and organizations will open at 75 percent of allowed occupancy.

‒ Stage 3: Activated upon data that indicates readiness for 3 consecutive weeks. Overlaps with phase 3 and 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan. Most businesses and organizations will open at 100 percent of allowed occupancy. All health guidelines on non-pharmaceutical intervention will be followed.

Some business and enterprises -- such as schools, meat-processing plants, long-term care facilities and state parks -- would be guided not by the plan but by state agencies. Still, regarding schools, the plan notes that it offers an “approach that keeps the sub-region on track for the opening of schools in the autumn.”

The plan also seeks to create a community “dashboard” that tracks and displays updates regarding the metrics used in evaluating a move to the next state of reopening. Further, a “centralized digital hub of information” would spell out goals and expectations.

Meantime, a “reporting mechanism” would be devised so “residents can voice concerns that a business is not in compliance with the current reopening phase guidelines.” Along with that, a “structured enforcement process” would allow “local jurisdictions” to assist businesses in following reopening guidelines. With local-ordinance changes, a public health administrator (or a “designee”) could fine or close non-compliant businesses.

The governor’s office did not immediately reply to a Journal Star request for comment about the plan.