An expert from the United States Holocaust National Museum answered questions posed by two Central Junior High seventh-graders last week as part of Facebook Live exchange in conjunction with Teacher Appreciation Week.

Central Junior High seventh-graders Jacie Hinton and Alana Gould asked questions of Kim Blevens-Relleva in a presentation moderated by the museum’s historian, Edna Friedberg. Blevens-Relleva is the project coordinator for the teacher-fellowship program.

The subject of the discussion was Teaching in Extraordinary Times, the inspiring story of how teachers and students resisted Nazi policies and how some protected and rescued Jews.

In both cases, the moderator read the questions from the Kewanee students aloud and Blevens-Relleva answered them.

Gould asked: How did Jewish students cope with the psychological stress?

Blevens-Relleva said that diary-keeping was a common outlet for students in the time period. “They could get their feelings out on paper,” she said. Students talked about the extreme conditions in which they faced, above and beyond the wartime experience.

Gould said she actually screamed when she learned her question was one that was selected.

“I think it's very cool they are answering those questions for people to have the right answers instead of lies,” said Gould, in an email response.

Hinton’s question early on in the presentation, asking in what ways students were dehumanized, elicited a detailed explanation from Blevens-Relleva. “By 1938, Jewish students were forced into Jewish-only schools or sent to labor camps,” she replied. Oral histories showed that even before that, she said, Jewish students were made to stand in front of their classmates and subjected to scrutiny as examples of racial inferiority according to curriculum issued by the Nazi regime. They were also bullied, taunted and physically attacked, and even humiliated by the teachers themselves.

Part of the presentation focused on the efforts of Curt Bondy, a psychologist and educator who was a specialist in the area of juvenile delinquency. He was part of an effort to provide Jewish students with the vocational, cultural and language skills that could make them good candidates for immigration.

Central art teacher Marc Nelson helped arrange for the students’ participation. Nelson had established an earlier relationship with the museum involving the holocaust experience as demonstrated through graphic novels, such as Maus by Art Spegelman. In fact, Nelson’s class was about to start a project — making a stop-motion movie on the experiences of Holocaust survivor with the cooperation of the museum — when the stay-in-place response to the novel coronavirus ended it.

On the Saturday before the broadcast, the museum asked Nelson to bring students into the question-asking process. He solicited submissions through Google Classroom.

Many questions were submitted and screened, and the two from Gould and Hinton were selected.

“It was a neat experience,” Nelson said, adding: “A lot of creativity. Institutions have reached out to teachers during this time, to do interesting things with students.”