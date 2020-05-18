NEW BOSTON — The New Boston Veterans Memorial Committee and a group of volunteers put up a significant portion of the memorial in New Boston’s downtown on May 15. Six service tablets, one large memorial tablet and one podium with Lincoln’s portrait are now installed.

Lincoln originally surveyed the city of New Boston and is a prominent figurehead there — featured as a statute along the Mississippi River shoreline.

The memorial honors all veterans past and present in each branch, Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force Coast Guard, and National Guard. Four benches will be installed later. Total cost for the memorial was close to $40,000 — all fundraised, according to Doug Ramer senior, chairman of the committee.

“The New Boston Veterans Memorial Committee would like to say thank you to the community. This took almost two years and a lot of time, volunteers, and love, but it is now coming together,” said committee member Cara Svoboda, Air Force.

The dedication for the memorial is tentatively scheduled to follow the parade on Saturday during the New Boston Fish Fry weekend — also tentatively scheduled for August 28 and 29.

Memorial bricks are still available for purchase – to be installed later. Bricks are etched with names of local veterans. The donation cost is $110 for a single name brick — a larger brick is a $250 donation.

The memorial is located across the street from Rocky’s Sturgeon Bay Inn — a veteran owned and operated bar and grill — on the corner of second and Main Street.

Photos Submitted