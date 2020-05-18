CARMI — Due to the COVID19 issues the Carmi White County High School graduating class of 2020 will graduate under unusual circumstances without a traditional ceremony. Carmi Police have been working closely with the CWC Administration in order to host a parade for these seniors while still following social distancing guidelines. As a result the parade will begin at 5:00 pm on Friday May 22nd and leave from the CWC High School parking lot and follow this route:

North on 9th to the alley (just South of Oak)

West in Alley to 10th St

South on 10th St and around Lincoln Attendance Center over

to 11th St

North on 11th St to Oak

East on Oak to 5th St

North on 5th St to Sycamore St

East on Sycamore St past Jefferson Attendance Center to 1st

St

South on 1st St to Church St to Main St

West on Main St past Washington Attendance Center

Continue on Main St and end at CWCHS on Main at 9th St

The public is encouraged to pick a spot somewhere along this long route, if desired, in order to congratulate these seniors for their accomplishments as they pass by your location. We would ask that no one line up or be in the areas along the 7th, 9th or Crebs area around the high school so that the parade is able to have plenty of room to line up without any more congestion in those areas.

Most intersections will be manned with Carmi Police, Carmi Auxiliary Officers and White County Sheriff’s Deputies who will assist in ensuring safety during the event. The public is encouraged to be aware of this temporary restriction of streets intersecting the parade route and to adjust travel plans accordingly.