PEORIA-Olladene Parish, 99, Peoria, passed away at 5:10 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Proctor Place in Peoria. She was born near Fairview, Oct. 24, 1920 to Clarence and Nellie (Harrison) Hart.

She married Max Martin Oct. 23, 1941 and he passed away Dec. 4, 1980.

She later married Wilson Geeseman Sept. 16, 1983 and he passed away April 27, 1989.

She later married Darrell Parish Nov. 5, 1995 and he passed away on January 6, 2003.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Surviving is one step-son, Paul Parish of Gilbert, Arizona, three step-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Doris Doubet, Peoria, and several nieces and nephews.

Olladene attended Western University and Brown’s Business School in Peoria. She worked at the Fairview Post Office and the Fairview Farmers Elevator and sold Wausau Homes. Olladene belonged to the Fairview Eastern Star Lodge for over 60 years and was a member of the Farmington United Methodist Church.

Due to COVID-19, private graveside services will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Farmington.

The Rev. Walter Carlson will officiate. Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington is in charge of arrangements. Memorials can be made to Harbor Light Hospice. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com