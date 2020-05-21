Barbara Glasow, 94, of Macomb, Illinois, passed away at 7 p.m. Wednesday May 20, 2020 at Bickford Cottage in Macomb, Illinois.

She was born Feb. 28, 1926 in Wellesley, Massachusetts. She married Ogden Glasow in the Harvard College Chapel on April 24, 1943. He preceded her in death on Oct. 29, 2001.

She is survived by a daughter, Lynn Taylor of LaHarpe, Illinois and several nieces and nephews.

Barbara graduated from Wellesley schools and later earned her BA degree in Elementary Education from Western Illinois University.

She taught in Macomb schools before joining the Randolph House staff where she worked as a sales associate and buyer until her retirement in 2002.

She was a charter member and president of the McDonough County Humane Society in 1970 and a lifetime advocate for animal rights.

In later years she enjoyed her membership in many activities including XXMD, Fortnightly and St. Paul reading groups.

Cremation has been accorded. Private Interment of ashes will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the McDonough County Humane Society. Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign guestbook or leave condolences at www.dodsworthfh.com.