Ed. Note-At the first of May, FCFB Director, Robin Fisher offered to “share” information on her egg incubation, posting each day on the Fulton County Farm Bureau Facebook Page allowing those interested to join along eventually leading up to the hatching of the chicks.

It’s that time of the year again… time to incubate eggs. I’m about a month later than normal this year due to the Corona Virus. There are many things that must be done before eggs can go in the incubator.

A month and a half ago, I chose the hens and roosters I wanted to produce the next generation. I separated them out into their own pen so that I would know which eggs the hens laid and which roosters would be the sires of the chicks. Hens can store sperm for several weeks, so it is essential to do this in advance of saving eggs for hatching.

Once I was sure any chicks would be from the selected roosters, I could start saving eggs. For the best results, eggs should be set no later than seven days after they were laid. Older eggs can be set, but hatchability drops each day. After 14 days the hatchability drops significantly.

Hatching eggs should not be washed. This is because washing removes the protective bloom from the outside of the egg. This bloom helps prevent bacteria from entering the egg. While you do not want to wash hatching eggs, you also do not want to keep excessively dirty eggs for hatching. Excessively dirty eggs will often not hatch because bacteria in the “dirt” on the outside find an ideal breeding ground in the warm, humid conditions inside an incubator. I use a soft, dry cloth to wipe down eggs I may use for hatching. This helps remove any loose dirt and does not disturb the bloom.

I candle eggs before selecting which to incubate. Just like with candling for human consumption, candling for incubation helps eliminate eggs that would be poor choices. Eggs with blood or meat spots are likely to go bad in the incubator. Cracked eggs, thin shells, and extremely porous shells are also poor choices as they often do not hatch due to bacteria entering the egg or high moisture loss. Small eggs, oversized eggs, and oddly shaped eggs also have lower hatch rates. In addition to these, egg quality also needs judged. Egg quality is heritable and if you set poor quality eggs, you will be more likely to raise pullets that produce poor quality eggs.

Eggs need special care while being held for incubation. They need turned daily. This is to keep the yolk from floating to the top and getting stuck to the membrane. Eggs destined for the incubator should also be kept cool (55-65 degrees Fahrenheit). Temperatures that are too cold or too hot will decrease the hatchability.

The incubator needs to be run at least 6-8 hours to make sure it will maintain the correct temperature. I usually turn the incubator on 24-48 hours before I plan to set eggs. This allows me plenty of time to fine tune the temperature. I am using a forced air incubator, so the ideal temperature is 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit. A forced air incubator uses a fan to circulate air to keep the temperature more uniform throughout compared to still air incubators that do not have a fan. Still air incubators should be run 100-101 degrees Fahrenheit.

Humidity needs to be controlled so that eggs lose moisture during incubation, but not too much or too little. Ideal humidity is 45-50%. What must be done to maintain the proper humidity and water loss varies depending on the climate and humidity in the environment around the incubator. I now do what is called a “dry hatch” because I had poor hatches due to eggs retaining too much water and chicks drowning in the egg during hatching. A dry hatch is where you do not add water until the last three days of incubation.

Chicken eggs take 21 days to hatch. I am putting the eggs in the incubator today (May 4). This is day zero. The first day will be counted at the end of 24 hours in the incubator.