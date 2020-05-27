PREEMPTION — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office now believes the shooting case from Wednesday, May 20, in Preemption was a murder-suicide.

Two deceased individuals, both of Preemption, were identified as Myra Long, 62, and Richard "Steve" Ream, 65, by the county coroner following the incident. Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

Preliminary autopsy reports on the case attest that both subjects’ cause of death were single gunshot wounds. Mercer County Coroner Greg Larson will determine the official manner and cause of death after the investigation is complete.

Matt Koester: (630) 808-4142; mkoester@register-mail.com