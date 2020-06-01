LEWISTOWN-There will be a Fulton County Board Liquor Control Committee meeting Tuesday, June 9, 5 p.m. at the Fulton County Board Office, 257 West Lincoln Street, Lewistown.
The call-in information will be provided on the committee agenda.
LEWISTOWN-There will be a Fulton County Board Liquor Control Committee meeting Tuesday, June 9, 5 p.m. at the Fulton County Board Office, 257 West Lincoln Street, Lewistown.
The call-in information will be provided on the committee agenda.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.