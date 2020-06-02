LEWISTOWN-Monday, May 25, Lewistown conducted Memorial Day services.
Smaller crowds were in attendance due to COVID-19, but the sentiment remained the same—honoring those soldiers who paid the ultimate price for our freedoms.
LEWISTOWN-Monday, May 25, Lewistown conducted Memorial Day services.
Smaller crowds were in attendance due to COVID-19, but the sentiment remained the same—honoring those soldiers who paid the ultimate price for our freedoms.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.