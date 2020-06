Mercer County FFA member Anna Frieden for placed 2nd at the District 1 FFA Creed Speaking LDE held May 28th. This year's contest went to a virtual and digital format and was conducted over a 2 day time period. Ms. Frieden won the Section 4 LDE in February and competed against 9 other FFA members from the other four FFA Sections of District 1 located in NorthWestern Illinois. She will now move on to the State level competition to be held during the State FFA Convention this summer.