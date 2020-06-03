Every year near the date of Abraham Lincoln’s birthday, Michael Zecher visits all third and fourth grade classrooms in Mercer County (New Boston, Apollo, Winola and Sherrard) to talk about Abraham Lincoln’s life and times. This year he also visited with a group of Mercer County home-schooled students.Following Michael’s classroom visits, the Mercer County Historical Society sponsors a poster contest that is open to all fourth grade students within the county. The theme for this year’s posters was “The Most Interesting Thing I’ve Learned About Abraham Lincoln”. Students were asked to make a poster based on the assigned theme.The pandemic threw a wrinkle into this year’s event as students were just beginning to work on their entries just as the schools were suspended. Despite this, this year we had 72 entries.

Michael Zecher: “This year’s contest used a very broad theme which allowed for much greater diversity in the content presented by students. Overall, students did a great job in researching and preparing their posters and I was very impressed with the time and effort students put into what they did.“

Awards are normally presented at a special reception held at the Essley-Noble Museum in Aledo. This year’s event had to be cancelled, but students were still presented with their awards.

Members of the Historical Society judged the submitted posters and are pleased to announce this year’s winners:

First Place: Halle Bernhart, New Boston-Mrs. Carey, Isabel Gunsallus, New Boston-Mrs. Matlick, Ev Hofmann & Jena Hajostek, Apollo-Mrs. Hartman, Sarah Hofmann, Apollo-Mrs. Hessman, Leah Collison, Apollo-Mrs. Duncan, Colby Butz, Winola-Mrs. Fishman, Charlotte Meskan, Winola-Mrs. Minch

Second Place: Allen Russell, New Boston-Mrs. Carey, Logan Puckett, New Boston-Mrs. Matlick, Kallie Bigham, Apollo-Mrs. Hartman, Baylie Bogart & Kilani Archer, Apollo-Mrs. Hessman, Bree Johnson, Apollo-Mrs. Duncan

Third Place: Baizleigh Huston, New Boston-Mrs. Carey, Josie Frieden, New Boston-Mrs. Matlick, Brenna Heinrichs, Apollo-Mrs. Duncan