DARE has announced that Sheridan Hank, a graduating Senior at Mercer County High School has been awarded a $500 scholarship to help further his higher education goals. Sheridan plans to attend either Lake Land College to pursue a degree in Ag Business/Pre Law and minor in Accounting. Mercer County DARE wishes Sheridan the best of luck in all of her future endeavors.

DARE has announced that Maggie Pope, a graduating Senior at Sherrard High School, has been awarded a $500 scholarship to help further her higher education goals. Maggie plans to attend University of Wisconsin - Platteville to pursue a degree in Engineering with a minor in Piano Performance. Mercer County DARE wishes Maggie the best of luck in all of her future endeavors.

Scholarships were awarded by averaging the scores given to each applicant by the Mercer County DARE Board. The DARE board awarded points to each applicant b

ased on the following criteria; Activities participated in, Essay, Employment, Letters of Recommendation, and class rank / ACT SAT score. The scores where then averaged an

d the student from each district with the highest average score was awarded the Scholarship.