Mercer County Sheriff Dusty Terrill announces Brynn Bergen as the winner of the 2020 Illinois Sheriff's Association Scholarship.

Bergen will be attending Western Illinois University as a Junior working toward a degree in Elementary Education.

Bergen has accumulated many awards and recognition while attending college. Brynn is a member of the National Honor Society, Dean's List at Wheaton College, Dean's List at WIU, WIU Centennial Honors College, and an Illinois State Scholar among other commendations.

Pictured is Sheriff Dusty Terrill presenting Brynn Bergen with the $500 scholarship that she received from the Illinois Sheriff's Association.