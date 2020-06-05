*Editor's note: This is the second story in a two-part series on Hickory Grove Farm. The first story, 'What once was old is new again' appeared in the Friday, June 5, 2020 edition of the Voice.

COLCHESTER — Hickory Grove Farm is set on rolling pasture land just west of Macomb. Hickory Grove Farm raises pigs, sheep, chickens, and cattle in order to sell cuts of meat and fresh eggs directly to consumers through the store located on the farm.

In spite of its success, Hickory Grove Farm faces a dilemma. The problem is not lack of customers or unhealthy animals. Employees are not a problem either as the farm employs several skilled, reliable workers.

The dilemma that Ann Knowles, owner and operator of Hickory Grove Farm, faces is finding a meat processor, or locker, to take her animals when they are ready for market. If the livestock cannot be processed, then the farm has no meat products to sell to its customers.

By law, Hickory Grove cannot slaughter its own livestock and sell that meat to the public. Nor can Hickory Grove Farms send livestock to custom lockers that by law can only process livestock for the owner’s personal use. Instead, the farm must have its livestock processed by a meat locker that is USDA (United States Department of Agriculture)-inspected. Since the pandemic and resulting quarantine, such facilities are hard to find.

For example, at the time of writing this story, Hickory Grove Farm had four sheep almost ready for market. Knowles and her ranch foreman Will Terrill called 50 processing lockers to arrange for processing. Of the 50 plants, 20 did not respond, 10 were not USDA-inspected, and 19 did not have an opening or appropriate packaging. Much to their relief, Knowles and Terrill did find one qualifying plant in the Quad Cities area willing to do the work.

Knowles and Terrill explained what they perceive to be the cause of the problem. “The USDA has regulated many small meat processors out of existence. Twenty-five years ago there were twice as many in the area as there are now,” Knowles said. “Often a new set of regulations would come out and folks with a small [locker] operation would close the business rather than try to comply.”

“It was already difficult finding an appointment at the lockers. The system was already taxed and then the quarantine hit,” Terrill added, When workers at several large meat-packing plants, such as the Smithfield plant in Monmouth, became ill with Covid-19, the plants were temporarily closed. As a result, farmers who had contracts in place to deliver hogs to the large plant suddenly no longer had a place to send their 300-pound animals. Quickly, they contacted smaller lockers, such as the ones that Hickory Grove uses, to arrange for processing. As a result, the small lockers were inundated, leaving Knowles and other small producers without a place to process their livestock.

The mantra “Get big or get out” has guided meat-packing businesses over the past two decades. Consolidation has led to the closure of nearly 500 small lockers nationwide since 2000. Today, the industry is dominated by large meat-packing plants, which are efficient, but lack flexibility. If a crisis or emergency occurs and a large plant goes offline, farmers have market animals with no place to go and a good chance of being euthanized, leading to huge losses in meat production – and empty shelves at the grocery store.

To make the meat-packing industry more adaptable, some are calling for regulations on small lockers to be modified, especially in disruptive times, such as the quarantine. Meanwhile, Knowles is optimistic about the future of her farm. “We can overcome this problem, but it would certainly help if there was more flexibility in the regulations. But we are blessed with this land and our loyal customers. We have a bright future.”

