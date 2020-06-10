At the Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday, the event project manager made it clear that the protest wasn’t just a one-and-done effort.

During his closing remarks, Taurean Bond told the crowd that the movement had plans that went beyond the rally, an event which the committee sees as a starting point and not an ending.

“I have never in my life been more proud to be an African-American,” Bond said on Sunday. “But today’s biggest fulfillment is being a citizen of the city of Kewanee.”

As Bond mentioned in his protest speech, so many people have thanked the event committee for its efforts in planning the event, but Bond said the actual “thank you” is owed to the community members for believing in the movement, showing up and standing beside them.

“Saturday proved we are headed in the right direction,” Bond told the Star Courier after the event. “But it doesn’t stop here. With the planning of future events, we are eagerly exploring opportunities in forming a possible NAACP chapter.”

Bond said the group is also interested in quarterly, if not monthly town hall meetings, and would like to see more participation from local elected officials as well as both school districts.

With the partnership from the citizens of Kewanee, local law enforcement and city administration, Bond said he believes that necessary changes could be made to ensure liberty and justice for everyone.

The idea of “justice for all” was touched on by Anthony Law, a teacher with Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg, on Saturday during his keynote speech. Law recalled saying the words “and justice for all” when reciting the Pledge of Allegiance as a child, but noted that as a 54-year old man, he was still waiting for “all” to become a reality. Black Americans, he said, were asking for justice for all, no more and no less.

Bond said the feedback that the group has received from the community has been phenomenal. So many people expressed worry about planning such an event in Kewanee, he said. Other residents said they had reservations about attending, especially because of the possibility of so many things going wrong. Violence has accompanied some of the demonstrations around the country, though there has been no evidential link between protestors and those committing the violence.

“However, “ Bond said, “the end product (in Kewanee) spoke for itself.”