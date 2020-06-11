Faced with the need to reduce city spending by hundreds of thousands of dollars, Kewanee’s City Council Tuesday reviewed a laundry list of possible cuts prepared by city staff.

Most of the ideas, such as hiring a private company to handle garbage pickup and contracting out the maintenance of the city’s cemeteries, were quickly rejected by the council. But they agreed with some of the staff’s ideas.

Earlier this spring the council was projecting a deficit in the city’s general fund of about a quarter of a million dollars at the end of the 2021 fiscal year. The council tasked the city’s department heads with proposing ways to reduce that deficit.

But recent budget projections by the Illinois Municipal League indicate the shortfall could actually be more than $600,000. The reason: The impact on the local and state economies of the COVID-19 pandemic.

City Manager Gary Bradley said the staff’s list included good ideas and bad ideas. The aim, he said, was to lay out all the possibilities staff could come up with.

The biggest savings anticipated by the council won’t require any direct council action.

One of the biggest overages in the current budget is for police overtime, which will come in about $150,000 over budget.

Police Chief Troy Ainley had told the council that much of the overtime comes from police officers having to attend court or take training on their days off. Complicating things has been the fact that two officers have been unable to work due to injuries.

Ainley said Tuesday that overtime should return to a more normal level in the coming year, which would trim tens of thousands of dollars from the projected deficit.

Other cuts the council approved included:

Hiring a part-time custodian for City Hall and the Amtrak station, instead of contracting with a cleaning firm. That could save $13,000 to $15,000, according to building and grounds supervisor Kevin Newton.Eliminating a part-time position in the fleet maintenance section, which could save another $10,000.Ending the city’s funding for the Henry County Tourism Bureau, which would save $30,000. Council members felt the city could use that money to promote tourism through the chamber of commerce and other local agencies.

But the council agreed that the move would only be for one year, and will be reconsidered when the 2022 budget is prepared.

Possibly implementing a city tag fee for dogs and cats, which would help offset the expense of running the city pound.Exploring ways to eliminate paying credit card processing fees. Debbie Johnson, director of finance and administration, said she’s spoken with officials at the State Bank of Toulon, where the city banks, about moving to a system where the credit card companies don’t charge the fees to the city.Offering early-retirement options for city employees. This would result in savings, since new hires would have less seniority pay and vacation time.

The biggest suggestion rejected by the council was eliminating the police dispatchers, and having all local calls dispatched by 9-1-1 answering centers in Cambridge and Geneseo.

The would cut three or four city staffers, but the council didn’t like the idea of Kewaneeans having to call out of town to get a police response.

Other ideas the council turned down were:

Ending the city’s funding of the Kewanee Economic Development Corp.Hiring a private firm to run the sanitation department. Mayor Gary Moore said he’s been approached by a company that would buy the city’s garbage trucks and trash cans and hire the people who now work on the garbage trucks.

Moore pointed out that the garbage trucks only run three days a week and the people who run them do other city jobs on the other two days.

Those employees “won’t be plowing our snow in the winter” if they’re employed by the private firm, said Rod Johnson, public works operations manager.

Salary freezes, wage reductions and layoffs were opposed by all the council members. Since most city employees are union members, freezes or wage reductions would violate the union contracts, and could be applied only to supervisory personnel, council members noted.