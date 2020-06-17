GALESBURG - Norma L. Devlin, age 89, of Galesburg, Illinois formerly of Oneida, Illinois died at 12:00 A.M. on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Marigold Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Galesburg, Illinois.

Norma was born on June 23, 1930 in Abingdon, Illinois the daughter of Earl and Pauline (Evans) Lenz. She attended and graduate from Abingdon High School in the class of 1948. She then attended Brown’s Business College in Galesburg, Illinois. She married Tommy E. Devlin on April 8, 1951 at the Abingdon United Methodist Church in Abingdon, Illinois. He preceded her in death on May 10, 2003.

Surviving are two daughters: Crystal Lee Dennis of Bishop Hill, Illinois, and Amy (and Moussa) Raei of Palm Springs, California; one son, Tommy Earl (and Teresa) Devlin of German Town Hills, Illinois; six grandchildren: Doug (and Bridgette) Dennis of Canton, Illinois, Tera (and Kevin) Rothzen of Macomb, Illinois, Aaron (and Yvette) Raei, Andrew (and Elisa) Raei, and Alex (and Esther) Raei, all of Palm Springs, California, and Emma Devlin of German Town Hills, Illinois; nine great-grandchildren; a Special friend, Linda Spring of Bishop Hill, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a sister, Arlene Hodel, and her beloved cat Boo-Boo.

She worked all her life as a bookkeeper for Farm Service’s offices in the area. She was a member of the United Church of Oneida, Illinois. She was a member of the Oneida Women’s Club. She enjoyed reading mystery novels, doing cross stitching, working in the yard. She loved to travel to Las Vegas and bet on the horses. She also enjoyed her family and grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, June 18, 2020 with the Funeral Services beginning at 11:00 A.M. at the Hurd-Hendricks Funeral Homes & Crematory in Oneida, Illinois. Pastor Andrew Raei will officiate. Interment will be in the Oneida Cemetery, Oneida, Illinois. Memorial contributions may be made to the Galesburg Rescue Mission or to the United Church of Oneida, Illinois. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing will be required. On-line condolences or expressions of sympathy may be made through www.hurd-hendricksfuneralhomes.com