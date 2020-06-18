KEWANEE - Sharon Kay McQuillen, of Kewanee, IL, peacefully entered into heaven on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the age of 77. Sharon was a loving wife, mother, friend, and neighbor, and her absence will be vastly noticed by all who knew and loved her. Sharon was undoubtedly welcomed home by her Savior Jesus Christ, and loving husband, Warren McQuillen, who preceded her in death.

Sharon was survived by her children, Micheal (Christina) Miller, Steve (Maeflor) McQuillen, Terry (Tracy) McQuillen, Mike McQuillen, Scott McQuillen, and Connie Yarham. Sharon was preceded in death by her brother, Rick Lucier and survived by her sister and caretaker, Judy Jackson, and sister, Dana (Chet) Burroughs, and by her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Those who knew Sharon knew her to be a hard worker and lover of her family. She enjoyed spending as much time possible visiting with her kids and grandkids. Sharon was also an animal lover, and adored her own dog, Sandy and cat, Rosie.

In honor of Sharon’s wishes, there will not be a service for her passing, but rather, she would like you to remember her as you knew her in life. Sharon will be accompanied by her immediate family and laid to rest with her husband at the Rock Island Arsenal. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Humane Society of Kewanee, as Sharon loved her pets dearly, and would love to see other pets cared for in the way she cared for her own.