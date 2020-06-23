Black Hawk College East Campus is jumping into the battle to save the bees.

A national study showed that the bee population in the U.S. has declined 96 percent in the last 20 years. One of the researchers involved in that study was Isaac Stewart, now assistant professor of biology at Black Hawk College's East Campus.

"If we lose bees, we lose our food supply," Stewart said in an interview last fall with a Quad Cities TV station about a survey his Biology 295 research class was conducting at Illiniwek Forest Preserve near Hampton. Nearly 40 different species of bees were found and identified.

"One out of every three bites we eat is pollinated by an insect pollinator," Stewart said. "If we lose those insects we lose that food supply."

Stewart said one of the most important things people can do to help bees is plant native flowers which helps them stay resistant to diseases, pesticides and habitat loss. If there's enough (of the right) floral resources they can resist a lot of that and continue to thrive in the ecosystem," Stewart said.

To that end, Stewart and a small group of faculty volunteers recently descended on BHE's horticulture lab, located in the southeast corner of the campus along Black Hawk Road, where they planted nearly 50 species of native plants in a two-acre pollinator plot. Also assisting were agronomy instructor Andrew Larson, ag department chair Drew Cotton and his wife Alissa, and Dr. Colleen Lewis, DVM, lead veterinarian at the BHE's Veterinary Sciences Center.

"We had a cross-curricular crew," said Larson. He said Stewart procured a seed mix with a wide variety of plants including Big Bluestem, Indiangrass, Switchgrass, Little Bluestem, Illinois Bundleflower and Partridge Pea. Some of the more exotic species included Allium cernuum (Nodding Onion), Asclepias incarnata (Rose Milkweed), Asclepias syriaca (Common Milkweed), Asclepias tuberosa (Butterfly Weed), Baptisia alba (White Wild Indigo) Echinacea pallida (Pale Purple Coneflower), Eryngium yuccifolium (Rattlesnake Master), Liatris pycnostachya (Prairie Blazing Star), Pycnanthemum virginianum (Mountain Mint). Rudbeckia hirta (Black-eyed Susan), Ceanothus americanus (New Jersey Tea), and many more.

Larson said agronomy students also are maintaining and studying a second 2-acre plot of prairie plants, mainly Big Bluestem, to the north, that should compliment the pollinator plot. The plantings may also attract Monarch butterflies, another species on the endangered list which aids pollination.

Stewart said the rusty patch bumble bee, the specific species they hope to attract and study, used to be found all over the Midwest and Northeast. Now it's found in just a handful of states. Stewart and Larson hope converting space previously used for an organic garden can now help save the endangered bumble bee by giving them a flower garden all their own.