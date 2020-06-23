KEWANEE - Marjorie (Marge) Lorraine Millman, 93, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at home surrounded by family.

Marge was born on August 25, 1926, to Harry and Grace (Van Dran) Orr in Kewanee, IL. She was a graduate of Kewanee High School, class of 1944. She married Larry Millman on January 25, 1945, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church while he was home on leave during WWII.

She worked retail in her early years and was a long serving precinct election judge. Marge was a devout member of her church, enjoyed antiquing with her husband, and loved travelling to California and Florida to visit her family.

Marge was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and her daughter, Lynette Millman Lappin (John). She is survived by her sons, Dr. Thomas Millman (Cassy), and Mark Millman (Carol), her four grandchildren, Lyndsay Millman, Brooke Millman-Ice (Jason Ice), Matt Millman, and Mark Lappin, and four great-grandchildren, Noah and Madison Lappin, and Mariah and Macy Millman.

Marge will be buried in Mt. Olivet Cemetery and a private family graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to; Saint John Paul II Parish, Visitation Catholic School, or to Henry County Senior Center in Kewanee. Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee is in charge of arrangements. This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.