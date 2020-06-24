The city of Kewanee could save hundreds of thousands of dollars over the next few years with a new program announced by Ameren Tuesday to replace 700 street lights in town with LED bulbs.

The work will replace the existing sodium vapor, mercury vapor and metal halide streetlights to LEDs, a move that will require 65 percent less electricity to operate. Ameren is selecting which lights will be replaced.

Company officials say the new bulbs will not only save the city significantly in energy costs, they will provide better lighting for drivers.

"Energy efficiency benefits everyone by reducing the amount of energy that is produced and expended," said Brian Brackney, Ameren’s director of division operations. "The new LED streetlights will provide the City of Kewanee with public safety, environmental and financial benefits for many years."

The city is welcoming the work amid its ongoing conversation about achieving efficiencies that would save money over the long term and free up budget funds for other priorities. It currently is working with a solar investment firm to add solar power to city hall and the water and sewer plants.

"This is something we’ve talked about in our budget workshops and it’s something that could save a lot of money," said City Manager Gary Bradley.

Right now, the city spends around $85,000 annually for power to run the street lights. He predicted the new, high-efficiency bulbs would save the city up to $60,000 each year.

Bradley said he told city council members that the city would have to invest around $200,000 in up-front costs to upgrade street lights and achieve the long term energy savings.

But the Ameren program will eliminate all of those costs.

"It could save us a lot of money," he said. "We’re really excited to work with Ameren on this."

The replacement program will start June 26 and is expected to be completed by July 14. The work is being done by led by Pro Electric, "with the help of local trained electrical workers," an Ameren press release said.

The work is part of an Ameren initiative to replace 50,000 street lights in central and southern Illinois.

Ameren says the advantages of using LED streetlights include:

Saves money with enhanced reliability and 3x longer life expectancyUses 55-65% less energy than the older technologyReduces maintenance and operational costsProtects the environment by decreasing energy generation and cutting carbon emissionsImproves nighttime visibilityProduces a cool white light similar to moonlight