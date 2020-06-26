The 23rd annual 4-H Performing Arts Night was held virtually this year, with 4-H members submitting videos of their performances. In-person 4-H events and meetings are not being held at this time, due to the COVID-19 situation. Thirteen 4-H members participated in this event by sending in entertaining performances. 4-H is the youth education program of University of Illinois Extension.

Senior Best of Show honors went to Kyle Spangler, who sang and played the piano. Junior Best of Show honors went to Aliyah Janssen, who sang and played the ukulele. The other performers included eight more pianists, a vocalist/guitarist, a magician, and a saxophone player.

The other 4-H members participating were Annamary Chatterton, Hadassah Chatterton, Ben Janssen, Luke McEwen, Brody Runyan, Olin Runyan, Kyleigh Schrock, Abbie Stevenson, Hannah Stevenson, Joey Stevenson, and Thomas Stevenson. All received Blue ratings.

Participants were judged on stage presence, performance ability, volume and clarity, appropriateness of attire, requirements having been met, and overall impression.

Today's 4-H Program includes many projects that are not the traditional ones many people associate with 4-H. For more information on 4-H in Fulton County, call the Extension Office at 547-3711.