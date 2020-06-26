The New Berlin school board dismissed Joe Kindred as the Pretzels' high school and junior high baseball coach and additionally started the process of termination as math teacher at the high school Thursday.

The two separate motions — one as teacher and the other as baseball coach — were each approved by a 5-2 vote in what was a nearly four-hour long special board meeting over Zoom. Bridget Williams and Dottie Crews were the dissenting votes.

The disciplinary action stemmed from an undisclosed, independent investigation and report from the law firm Tueth, Keeney, Cooper, Mohan & Jackstadt, P.C., which has offices in St. Louis and Edwardsville. The school board unanimously hired education law attorney Merry Rhoades this past December to head the investigation. High school principal Hattie Llewellyn assisted, according to board secretary Adam Jones.

Board meeting minutes from December only state that the investigation pertained to "matters including but not limited to student record violations."

The school board also mulled over disciplinary action against junior high teachers Sarah Knepler and Tonya Delaney. Knepler was exonerated by the investigation while Delaney received a one-day suspension with pay.

Kindred is the president of the New Berlin Education Association teachers' union while Knepler is the union's vice president. Delaney is also a union member.

The teachers' union previously clashed with school administrators as well as board members over now lame-duck superintendent Adam Ehrman. The NBEA asked Ehrman to resign with a no-confidence vote in October, citing lack of leadership and cooperation with the union.

Ehrman later announced in January that he would resign at the end of the school year. He will step down at the end of this month and will become the superintendent at the Bourbonnais Elementary School District beginning July 1, about 60 miles south of Chicago. Ehrman has led the New Berlin school district since 2012 and will be replaced by Jill Larson.

About a dozen speakers, including former players, expressed support for Kindred, Knepler and Delaney at the start of the board meeting before it went into executive session, which lasted over two-and-a-half hours.

A public petition was also initiated Wednesday on the Change.org web site seeking to remove school board president Bill Alexander and vice president Chris Gordon. It had about 350 signatures during the board meeting.

Kindred decried the possible dismissal over Twitter earlier in the morning, tweeting: "Well... I was unaware of any issues related to my long term position as head baseball coach... No reasons given and Athletic Director (Blake Lucas) & Principal (Hattie Llewellyn ) were unaware of this prior to district posting agenda. I also serve as the union president. Very disappointed!"

Kindred has been the Pretzels' high school baseball coach since the 2009 season and has a 143-141 overall record in 11 seasons there. The junior high program was reinstated in 2008 and has had multiple winning seasons itself under Kindred. He also coached his alma mater Jacksonville Routt for 11 years.