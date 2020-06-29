Monday

WEST DES MOINES-Hy-Vee, Inc., based in West Des Moines, Iowa, is recalling an additional 12 salads across its eight-state region due to the potential that they may be contaminated with Cyclospora. The potential for contamination was brought to Hy-Vee’s attention when Fresh Express – which manufactures the product – announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control Prevention (CDC) expanded its investigation of an outbreak of Cyclospora in the upper Midwest section of the United States. The 12 salads are in addition to the 12 oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad product that Hy-Vee pulled last week after initial notification of the investigation. Hy-Vee now has 13 private label bagged salad products (all expiration dates) that are being recalled as a result.


The products were distributed to Hy-Vee grocery stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.


The list below outlines the 13 products that have been recalled. No other Hy-Vee branded salads are impacted by today’s recall.


UPC


DESCRIPTION


SIZE


0-07450-24669


HY-VEE SOUTHWEST CHOPPED SALAD KIT


13.4 OZ


0-07545-12053


HY-VEE SHREDDED ICEBERG


8 OZ


0-75450-08530


HY-VEE VEGGIE DELUXE SALAD


12 OZ


0-75450-12046


HY-VEE GREENER SUPREME BLEND


12 OZ


0-75450-12047


HY-VEE AMERICAN BLEND SALAD


12 OZ


0-75450-12048


HY-VEE ITALIAN BLEND SALAD


10 OZ


0-75450-12051


HY-VEE COLESLAW MIX


16 OZ


0-75450-12058


HY-VEE ROMAINE GARDEN SALAD


12 OZ


0-75450-24668


HY-VEE ASIAN CHOPPED SALAD KIT


13.7 OZ


0-75450-24670


HY-VEE SUNFLOWER CHOPPED SALAD KIT


13.2 OZ


0-75450-24672


HY-VEE CHIPOTLE CHEDDAR CHOPPED KIT


11.4 OZ


0-75450-24674


HY-VEE GARDEN SALAD


12 OZ


0-75450-24715


HY-VEE AVOCADO RANCH CHOPPED KIT


12.8 OZ


Customers who purchased any of these products should discard them or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.


Symptoms of cyclosporiasis begin an average of seven days after ingestion of Cyclospora. Symptoms of cyclosporiasis may include: watery diarrhea (most common), loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting, and low-grade fever. If not treated, symptoms can persist for several weeks to a month or more. People who are in poor health or who have weakened immune systems may be at higher risk for severe or prolonged illness.


Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-772-4098.


For more information, visit the FDA’s website at www.fda.gov.